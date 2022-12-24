Hailey Bieber's Pancake Strategy Is Lots Of Butter And Chocolate
Hailey Bieber wears a lot of hats. Not only is the Arizona native a former runway model and a business owner of Rhode, a skincare company, but she's also an unofficial fashion icon and beauty guru. Through her various social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Bieber has begun sharing more and more about her life hacks and daily happenings. On her YouTube channel, the star has videos revolving around conversations with her close famous friends, her skincare routines, and her personal story.
Bieber recently started a new series on her channel called "What's in My Kitchen?" "I am such a foodie. I love trying new recipes, and I wanted to bring you guys along and show you the things I like to make," Bieber shared in the first episode. Some people may already be familiar with Hailey Bieber's viral pizza toast (which may be the next Gigi Hadid pasta). The model prefaces her cooking channel with a disclaimer, reminding everyone that she's "not a professional chef ... this is just my Hailey way of doing it!"
Bieber's first video appropriately covers the first meal of the day: breakfast. The model walks her viewers through two different meals you can make in the morning, one being her chocolate protein pancakes.
Hailey Bieber is all about the perfect bite
If you have 15-20 minutes to spare in the morning, Hailey Bieber has a new pancake recipe for you to try, and it's heavy on the chocolate. Bieber's simple recipe involves staple ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen, including an egg, vanilla extract, milk, and pancake mix, as well as a few more niche ingredients, such as chocolate protein powder and coconut cream.
Not only does Bieber include two cups of chocolate protein powder in her pancake mix, but she also likes to fold in a lot of chocolate chips. The other ingredient that Bieber is generous with is butter. "I like a lot of butter in the pan because I like the buttery goodness in my pancakes," Bieber revealed in her cooking tutorial. Once her pancakes are cooked, Bieber also likes to load up on the toppings. The model dresses her pancakes with more butter, sliced bananas, a dollop of whipped coconut cream, and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Bieber has revealed that she's a big fan of creating "the perfect bite." In a video with Vogue India, where Bieber samples various French dishes, she admits that she's "very meticulous" about including a little bit of everything in each bite. As she tucks into her first piece of pancake, Bieber ensures she's also getting a little bit of banana, coconut cream and syrup in that delicious mouthful.