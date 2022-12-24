Hailey Bieber's Pancake Strategy Is Lots Of Butter And Chocolate

Hailey Bieber wears a lot of hats. Not only is the Arizona native a former runway model and a business owner of Rhode, a skincare company, but she's also an unofficial fashion icon and beauty guru. Through her various social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Bieber has begun sharing more and more about her life hacks and daily happenings. On her YouTube channel, the star has videos revolving around conversations with her close famous friends, her skincare routines, and her personal story.

Bieber recently started a new series on her channel called "What's in My Kitchen?" "I am such a foodie. I love trying new recipes, and I wanted to bring you guys along and show you the things I like to make," Bieber shared in the first episode. Some people may already be familiar with Hailey Bieber's viral pizza toast (which may be the next Gigi Hadid pasta). The model prefaces her cooking channel with a disclaimer, reminding everyone that she's "not a professional chef ... this is just my Hailey way of doing it!"

Bieber's first video appropriately covers the first meal of the day: breakfast. The model walks her viewers through two different meals you can make in the morning, one being her chocolate protein pancakes.