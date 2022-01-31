Hailey Bieber's Viral Pizza Toast May Be The Next Gigi Hadid Pasta

While there seems to be a new viral TikTok food trend every week, they become even bigger obsessions when it is a celebrity food reveal. Who didn't obsess over that Gigi Hadid spicy vodka pasta? Whether it is a "just like us" moment or just remembering that celebrities actually do eat food, everyone wants to recreate these simple recipe ideas in their home kitchen. And thanks to model Hailey Bieber, the next TikTok food trend is already proving itself a slice above the local pizzeria.

Hailey's viral pizza toast recipe is just one in a long line of toast trends. Perhaps the original toast trend, which started as a bougie brunch idea, is now everywhere, as even Dunkin serves up avocado toast. Then came the colorful, sugary princess toast. Even Good Morning America shared another TikTok toast trend, yogurt toast, that proves no one is loafing around with these trending toast recipes.

Although no one can truly pinpoint why toast recipes get people so excited, maybe this latest craze comes down to craving pizza flavors but not wanting to meet the delivery guy in your pajamas.