36% Of People Think This Amusement Park Has The Best Food- Mashed Survey

When you spend the day at an amusement park, it's meant to be a completely immersive experience. You've probably paid a hefty admission fee to get onto the property, after all (and likely another chunk of change to park the car), so you might as well eat onsite, right? In fact, there are certain parks (Six Flags, for one) where you're not even permitted to bring in your own food. Sure, your in-park dining experience won't come cheap — like movie theater or ballpark concessions, theme park food tends to be pretty expensive. Still, where else are you going to get to experience such over-the-top theme park desserts as an entire pineapple hollowed out and filled with Dole Whip or a doughnut that's bigger than your head?
We were wondering, though, which amusement park offers the best eats. The best way to determine such a thing would, of course, be to visit them all and eat our way through a representative selection of their offerings. Alas, this wasn't in the cards (or the budget), so Mashed did the next best thing and polled 582 of our readers to get their opinions. We offered them a choice of five parks, these being Disney World, Disneyland, King's Island, Six Flags, and Universal Studios. When the votes were tallied, the people's choice was a park that might be serving up some of the most magical eats on earth.
You'll never go hungry at the House of Mouse
Disney World earned over a third of the votes — 36.43%, to be exact. This theme park complex offers almost 400 dining establishments, as well as a staff of highly-trained Disney chefs, so you'll never run out of dining options or have to settle for the same old, same old (via Disney World). Sure, if you want to experience Disney cuisine at its finest, it could run well into triple digits, but here's a tip: The baseball-themed Casey's Corner is the least expensive food counter at Disney World and offers pretty decent sports bar food for a more modest price.
In second place, with a quarter (25.09%) of the votes came Disney World competitor Universal Studios, home of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and everything butterbeer. Another House of Mouse outpost, Disneyland, was a solid third place with 19.24% of the vote, while Six Flags took fourth place with 14.26%. In last place, with just 4.98%, came King's Island, a stand-alone park in Cincinnati that seems to offer a pretty standard range of fast foods like chicken nuggets, burgers, and pizza. They do have Graeter's Ice Cream, though, so that's something.