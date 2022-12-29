36% Of People Think This Amusement Park Has The Best Food- Mashed Survey

When you spend the day at an amusement park, it's meant to be a completely immersive experience. You've probably paid a hefty admission fee to get onto the property, after all (and likely another chunk of change to park the car), so you might as well eat onsite, right? In fact, there are certain parks (Six Flags, for one) where you're not even permitted to bring in your own food. Sure, your in-park dining experience won't come cheap — like movie theater or ballpark concessions, theme park food tends to be pretty expensive. Still, where else are you going to get to experience such over-the-top theme park desserts as an entire pineapple hollowed out and filled with Dole Whip or a doughnut that's bigger than your head?

We were wondering, though, which amusement park offers the best eats. The best way to determine such a thing would, of course, be to visit them all and eat our way through a representative selection of their offerings. Alas, this wasn't in the cards (or the budget), so Mashed did the next best thing and polled 582 of our readers to get their opinions. We offered them a choice of five parks, these being Disney World, Disneyland, King's Island, Six Flags, and Universal Studios. When the votes were tallied, the people's choice was a park that might be serving up some of the most magical eats on earth.