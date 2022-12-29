Burger King Is Dropping An International Chicken Sandwich Line In 2023

When you think Burger King, you probably don't immediately think multiple kinds of chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, maybe, sure, but not Burger King. Well, the 68-year-old chain is planning to change that this winter (per Burger King and Chew Boom). While Taste of Home named the fast food chicken sandwich as the sandwich of the decade for the 1960s, it wasn't until 1978 that Burger King introduced the now long-standing menu item (per Encyclopedia).

The impetus to create the original sandwich was to attract adult audiences and compete with then-new kid on the block Wendy's, as well as to bring in more traffic for the more adult-oriented dinner meal. Fish sandwiches, the antecedent to the modern Big Fish, steak sandwiches, and ham and cheese sandwiches were also introduced at the same time.

Today, the menu includes four chicken sandwich options, including the Chicken Jr., the Original Chicken Sandwich, the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken, and the Fiery Original Chicken Sandwich. So, what does BK have in store with this latest addition to the menu?