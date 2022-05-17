40% Agree This Is The Best Sandwich At Burger King

Among fast food retail analysts, Burger King has a reputation for putting lots of energy into targeting the younger generations by coming up with irreverent, if gimmicky, one-off marketing campaigns, and in relatively rapid-fire succession (per CNN). "They've really focused a lot on marketing, product development, and menu innovation," GlobalData Retail's Managing Director, Neil Saunders told CNN of the fast food giant. More to the point, when Burger King has pulled back on such efforts, such as it did in 2021, it found itself falling behind Wendy's (via Forbes), which has since taken over as McDonald's closest competitor. But a survey conducted by Mashed has revealed what looks to be a rather perplexing paradox.

We asked U.S. readers of Mashed to identify what they think of as the best non-burger sandwich from Burger King. The choices we offered were between two oldies and two relative novelties, which we'll get to in just a bit. Based on the above, we figured that one of the novelties would surely be the winner. However, of the 652 people who responded, a full 40% agree that the best non-burger sandwich at Burger King is not a recent product innovation at all, but rather one that has been a Burger King stalwart for literally decades. Nevertheless, it wasn't the oldest menu item in our survey. That one came in dead last.