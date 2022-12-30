How A Pizza Box Gave Andrew Tate Away To Romanian Police

Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania yesterday after revealing to authorities that he was in the country. However, that in itself isn't nearly as entertaining as how he wound up in the position. It started on December 27, when Tate sent a tweet to climate change activist Greta Thunberg listing his cars while boasting about their environmental impact. "I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he wrote.

Thunberg replied the next morning, tweeting, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com." After that, Tate sent Thunberg a video of himself wearing a robe, smoking a cigar, and poking more fun at the 19-year-old. Near the video's end, somebody walks into the room and hands him a couple of pizza boxes, and things only escalated from there.