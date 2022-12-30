How A Pizza Box Gave Andrew Tate Away To Romanian Police
Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania yesterday after revealing to authorities that he was in the country. However, that in itself isn't nearly as entertaining as how he wound up in the position. It started on December 27, when Tate sent a tweet to climate change activist Greta Thunberg listing his cars while boasting about their environmental impact. "I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he wrote.
Thunberg replied the next morning, tweeting, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com." After that, Tate sent Thunberg a video of himself wearing a robe, smoking a cigar, and poking more fun at the 19-year-old. Near the video's end, somebody walks into the room and hands him a couple of pizza boxes, and things only escalated from there.
The box revealed his whereabouts
The Romanian police learned of Andrew Tate's whereabouts after spotting a brand on the pizza boxes in his video reply to Greta Thunberg. According to Independent, authorities had been awaiting Tate and his brother, Tristan's return to the country for nine months, which was revealed when Romanian-based Jerry's Pizza was seen on the boxes. Civil Rights Attorney Alejandra Caraballo confirmed this discovery in a tweet. "Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic," the post read.
Per NBC News, the Tate brothers were arrested on suspicion of rape, human trafficking, and potentially founding an organized crime group. Previous allegations against them state that women had been forced to make adult videos as well as physically harmed. Andrew and Tristan Tate were detained in their home Thursday.