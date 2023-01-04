Burger King's Quad Stacker Returns To Menus Nationwide

Burger King is introducing a sandwich so big it might not even fit in your mouth at one time. We're talking about a burger with not one, not two, not even three, but up to four patties. And what's more, this isn't the first time BK has unleashed this ground beef behemoth. The Quad Stacker, as this giant is formally known, was originally released in the heart of the Super Size era in 2006 (per YouTube). The massive sandwich was originally intended as part of a kick to help the brand appeal to men 20 to 34.

During that time, BK also had sponsorship deals with the NFL and NASCAR and even released a surprisingly well-received Xbox game (per The New York Times). The game, which was in fact a linked trio of games called "Big Bumpin'," "Pocket Bike Racer," and "Sneak King," won an advertising industry award for "Exceptional Innovation in Media & Marketing/Innovative Use of Media" in the 2007 award season (per The One Club).

The Quad Stacker and its brethren were removed from U.S. menus in 2012. In 2019, Brand Eating wrote that a similar value offering was introduced sans the four-patty option, called the Stacker King. Now, hungry Burger King fans can get excited about the massive sandwich's return.