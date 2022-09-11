Burger King's Massive Refresh Includes Major Menu Changes

Burger King may not be at the top of the fast food chain, but it has managed to hold a respectable position when comparing chain dominance. In 2019, it had established itself as one of the two biggest burger chains, second only to McDonald's, according to Technomic findings covered by Restaurant Business Online. However, the chain later slipped to third place, as Forbes reported in 2021. In a Mashed survey where people voted on the best burger, the King came in third place with 23% of votes, behind its biggest competitor, McDonald's, and Wendy's. A different Mashed poll found that the restaurant ranked in fourth place in a french fry-off.

And in the past few months, the chain has proven it is not just sitting on the sidelines. It came to play. Burger King has introduced a series of menu items, including a collection of five new burgers, two of which include its new plant-based Impossible Burger. Burger King also released a line of Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. But these moves are only the beginning.