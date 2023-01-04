Little Caesar's Brought Back Slice-N-Stix With Two Tasty Twists

It can be hard to choose between pizza and cheese sticks, especially if you're dining alone and couldn't possibly finish both by yourself. In 2020, Little Caesars eased the decision-making process when it released its first Slices-N-Stix Pizza, a half-pizza, half-cheese stick delicacy (per Thrillist). The creation was $6 and included four slices of pizza, eight Italian Cheese Stix, and a side of marinara sauce.

This pizza has disappeared and reappeared from the menu a few times before. The last time it arrived, the cheese-filled creation sparked excitement among Reddit users after its announcement in 2021. "I'll have to make a special point to get this," one commenter wrote after calling the pie "amazing." Another user wrote, "So good and the price is great." The folks who've been anxiously awaiting the combination's comeback this time around won't have to wait any longer, and this time, they'll even get to try a couple of new flavors (via PR Newswire).