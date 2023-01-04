Aldi UK Just Recorded Its Highest Christmas Sales In History

The last few years have been good to Aldi. The supermarket chain completely swept the product of the year awards in 2022 with its alcohol offerings and mind-blowing cheese selection. In April 2021, Aldi hit a record number of monthly visits in the United States with an 18.6% increase (per Statista). It's safe to say that the discount grocery store chain is doing well across the board, and it turns out the holidays are no different.

Aldi UK just recorded its highest sales during the Christmas season, coming in at a whopping $1.4 billion for the month of December. The store reports that sales increased by 26% despite the current inflation crisis. Due to Aldi's reputation as a low-cost food option, it's no wonder shoppers are running to the store amid the high prices. The supermarket credits this win to its "unbeatable value" that allowed for customers to have an "amazing Christmas."