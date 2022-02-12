Aldi Just Swept The Product Of The Year Awards

In case you need another reason to shop at Aldi – the discount supermarket chain just clinched seven commendations at the 2022 Product of the Year awards. For those who religiously shop at the grocery store, this may come as no surprise. After all, you know all about the amazing deals, underrated snacks, and wine that Aldi has to offer. But, for people who don't regularly visit Aldi, or may have never stepped foot in one, this may be shocking to hear — especially considering Aldi didn't just win one award, they won seven.

The chain's grand sweep at the Product of the Year awards wasn't unexpected. Here's why: Aldi saw a 3.4% increase in foot traffic between November 2020 through April 2021, based on analytics firm Placer.ai, as noted by Forbes. Aldi's percentages beat those of Albertson's, Publix, and Trader Joe's, as well as Whole Foods, Safeway, and Kroger, all of which saw decreases in foot traffic during that same time period, per the article.

In 2020, Aldi was also named America's fastest growing supermarket by Progressive Grocer. And the brand has also had tremendous international success, particularly in the United Kingdom. According to The Guardian, Aldi saw a 0.4% rise in Christmas sales, and it was the "only major supermarket" in the U.K. to see such a sales increase. Green Queen reported earlier this month that Aldi also had a 500% rise in vegan food sales in January 2022 alone. Needless to say, the brand is beloved by fans around the world and it's paying off — even more so now with these new awards.