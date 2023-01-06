Colorado Is Getting Slammed With A Massive Egg Shortage

The humble chicken egg has long been a staple in American pantries. Lovingly referred to as "nature's perfect food" (per Rolling Strong), it does have a lot going for it. Medical News Today shared that they're high in protein; are a source of vitamin A, B-12, and selenium; and benefit your eyes, skin, and brain health. They even come in a neat little shelled case.

Over recent years, the egg's popularity has dramatically increased. Why is everyone suddenly eager to embrace this breakfast food? The Washington Post purported that egg use went up a full 6% in 2016, a time that coincides with the government's backtracking on the cholesterol-related dangers of eating eggs. Yes, with many nutritionists switching to a positive view of the egg and calling it the "perfect protein," Americans upped their intake. In fact, back in 2019, the outlet proclaimed that the nation was gobbling up more eggs than it had for almost 50 years, approaching a yearly total of about 279 eggs eaten per American. Statista showed that by 2020, this figure had grown to a whopping 286.5 per capita. That's a lot of eggs to eat in one year.

Unfortunately, while Americans are busily adding more eggs to their diet, the nation is also grappling with a massive egg shortage. And one of the states that have been hit the hardest is Colorado.