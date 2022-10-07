Egg Prices Are Through The Roof For The Third Time This Year

Most Americans have been concerned about their pocketbooks for the last full year, and even longer if we factor in the considerable amount of panic buying during the height of the pandemic. Inflation may have peaked in June at 9.1%, but you probably haven't seen much price relief at the grocery store since.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that the Consumer Price Index of food-at-home rose 13.5% over the last 12 months. As the prices of animal protein like ground beef and chicken reach substantial highs, more people may be looking to eggs as a way to fulfill their daily protein intake. Yet eggs haven't been safeguarded from inflation, either, and it's not just the labor and energy costs that are affecting consumer prices.

The highly pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 first wreaked havoc on the U.S. in 2014, but then abruptly ended in June 2015 (via USDA). According to the World Health Organization, HPAI didn't return again until April of this year, yet the spread in both wild and domestic birds has been way more significant than the 2014 strain, taking the lives of more than 36 million domestic birds so far in 2022 (per Vox). The rise in production and energy costs mixed with inflation, and the increased threat of HPAI has caused egg prices to skyrocket yet again.