Giada De Laurentiis' January Salad Is Making TikTok's Mouth Water
January is notoriously a reset month, filled with promise and new beginnings. Millions of people set New Year's resolutions and use January as the catalyst to eat healthier, despite less than 10% seeing the resolution through to the end of the year. To find success, Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, and author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim," suggests mindful eating, appreciating and savoring each bite. "When we appreciate our food, eat with enjoyment and tune into our appetites, we tend to feel better, and we often lose weight as a result," per Today.
A 2017 study found that people who plan meals for the week instead of deciding what's for dinner on the fly had a better, more varied diet and a lower risk of being overweight (per International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity). Incorporating more salads into your diet is a healthy choice, regardless of whether you want to shed a few pounds. According to Healthline, eating seasonally and locally has many benefits, including being more nutritious, better for the environment, and tasting better than out-of-season produce. Since a green salad may not be available locally year-round, nor what we crave when temps dip below freezing, we need to think bigger.
Bursting with flavor and texture, this January salad from chef Giada De Laurentiis has TikTok's mouth-watering, without a leaf of lettuce in sight. If you want to eat healthier or shake up your options, give De Laurentiis' salad a try. It's easier and tastier than "Dry January."
Roasted Broccoli and Brussels Sprout Salad
With a peak growing season between August and March, Brussels sprouts are a delicious cruciferous veggie packed with nutrients and vitamins along with an earthy flavor that can be somewhat bitter. When roasted, the mini cabbages are an excellent side dish when served with a protein or the base for a hearty winter salad when tossed with a bright vinaigrette, per Food Network.
De Laurentiis roasts thinly sliced Brussels sprouts and broccoli florets until they're charred and tender to make her January salad. The chef says this is one of her favorite healthy recipes with tons of flavor. In a video posted on TikTok, De Laurentiis tosses the warm roasted veggies with a vinaigrette made with fresh lemon juice, olive oil, and Calabrian chili paste for a bit of heat. The salad is then rounded out with something sweet and something salty. Umami-packed Parmesan cheese is cut into ⅓-inch pieces for a savory and salty component to the salad. Smoked almonds add some crunch and texture, while sliced medjool dates bring in some sweetness.
If eating healthier is part of your New Year's resolutions or you're looking to add new recipes to your routine, preparing hearty, delicious dishes like this can help you keep your nutrition resolutions after January is over. Check out our other delicious salad recipes, too, like quinoa zucchini salad or lentil and spinach salad.