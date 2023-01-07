Giada De Laurentiis' January Salad Is Making TikTok's Mouth Water

January is notoriously a reset month, filled with promise and new beginnings. Millions of people set New Year's resolutions and use January as the catalyst to eat healthier, despite less than 10% seeing the resolution through to the end of the year. To find success, Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, and author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim," suggests mindful eating, appreciating and savoring each bite. "When we appreciate our food, eat with enjoyment and tune into our appetites, we tend to feel better, and we often lose weight as a result," per Today.

A 2017 study found that people who plan meals for the week instead of deciding what's for dinner on the fly had a better, more varied diet and a lower risk of being overweight (per International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity). Incorporating more salads into your diet is a healthy choice, regardless of whether you want to shed a few pounds. According to Healthline, eating seasonally and locally has many benefits, including being more nutritious, better for the environment, and tasting better than out-of-season produce. Since a green salad may not be available locally year-round, nor what we crave when temps dip below freezing, we need to think bigger.

Bursting with flavor and texture, this January salad from chef Giada De Laurentiis has TikTok's mouth-watering, without a leaf of lettuce in sight. If you want to eat healthier or shake up your options, give De Laurentiis' salad a try. It's easier and tastier than "Dry January."