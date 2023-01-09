38% Of People Think This Is The Best Time Of Year To Drink Beer- Mashed Survey

Do you tend to think of beer as a seasonal drink or is it more of a year-round thing like soda? The commercials do tend to run heavily to people on beaches enjoying themselves, but then again in many cases these people are wealthy celebrities who could be presumed to be downing a brew or two on a tropical island (perhaps their own private island) in the middle of winter. On the other hand, beer seldom makes any lists of "warming winter drinks to sip while wearing your coziest sweater" as it tends not to take well to mulling. On still another hand, winter's premier sporting event Super Bowl Sunday may be one of the biggest beer bashes of the year.

In the absence of anything to build a strong case one way or another, Mashed resorted to the tried-and-true vox populi method and asked our readers which season is their preferred one for beer drinking. We gave 582 people the choice of the standard four but added a fifth option for those who do not drink beer. The final tally resulted in a near-tie, but perhaps not the one you were expecting.