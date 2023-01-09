Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its First Donut Collection Of 2023

The folks at Krispy Kreme love to keep things exciting, dropping new limited-time donuts several times a year to keep customers coming back for more. Last winter, the brand geared up for Christmas with the Santa's Bake Shop bundle, a` collection that touted three new holiday-themed donuts (per a press release). The flavors included sugar cookie, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It also re-released its Santa Belly Donut which resembled the jolly good fellow, and a chocolate iced donut with holiday sprinkles.

Just a couple of months earlier, the donut-eria added fall-themed treats to its menu. According to a September news release, the drop included three new flavors and two returning types, just like the one unveiled in November. The new varieties were apple fritter, maple pecan cheesecake donut, and spiced apple-filled donut, with the classic fan favorites being the salted caramel brownie donut and the pumpkin spice cake donut.

To kick off the New Year, Krispy Kreme is at it again with a new lineup of sweets. This time, it'll be collaborating with a beloved Belgian brand.