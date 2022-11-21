Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped

Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.

Not wanting to be left out of the fun, throughout the year, Krispy Kreme releases its own special donuts for the changing seasons and of course, the holidays. According to Guilty Eats, the donut chain released adorable mini Easter egg donuts, perfect for stuffing inside an Easter basket, for the spring. To celebrate St Patrick's Day, they sold their classic glazed donut adorned with a black and orange frosted leprechaun (via HypeBeast). Krispy Kreme celebrated fall by releasing brand new flavored donuts, including a maple pecan cheesecake and pumpkin spiced donut (per Thrillist). Now, with December fast approaching, the donut makers are wasting no time in releasing donuts guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit with their Santa's Bake Shop collection.