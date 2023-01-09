Chipotle Just Introduced New Rewards Perk 'Freepotle'
Even if you're not a regular customer at Chipotle, you may have noticed Chipotle changed its rewards program last year. This followed price surges in late summer by about 4% across menu items (per Food Business News). Like so many other brands that have had to raise prices in the past year, Chipotle blamed the rampant food inflation crisis for forcing it to raise in-store prices and alter its rewards program.
Previously, customers could redeem 1,400 points for a free entree, which equated to $140 spent at the chain. Under the new rules, guests need 1,625 points to earn that free burrito, bowl, tacos, or quesadilla, or need to spend $162.50 in stores. In essence, since the change didn't alter the 10 points per $1 spent element of the program, it continued the summer's price increases across the rewards as well.
But now, after instituting these unwelcome changes on customers, Chipotle is throwing fans a carrot — a pretty big carrot.
Freepotle is coming
After six months of unwelcome changes, like Chipotle raising their prices last summer, Chipotle has announced promotion that will be music to fans' ears. Members of the chain's rewards program will be automatically enrolled in its latest promotion, Freepotle (via press release). As you may have guessed by the promotion's name, Freepotle entitles members to free Chipotle food items. These items will be released in up to 10 "food drops," or limited redemption windows, throughout 2023. Anyone who isn't already a member of Chipotle's rewards program can get in on the action as long as they sign up for the program by March 6. The first "food drop" is running now through January 15, and entitles members to a free side or topping of guac.
And fans could be in for an even bigger reward. Chipotle will be rewarding 3,100 loyal fans with free Chipotle for a year, in honor of the chain's more than 3,100 locations. Fans can enter to win two ways; first is by spending at least $5 at Chipotle between January 9 and January 15 — in-store or on the mobile app — and using their membership ID. The second method is by watching Chipotle's Freepotle prize wheel on TikTok or Instagram, and commenting "Freepotle" between January 9 and January 13. Good luck burrito fans!