Chipotle Just Introduced New Rewards Perk 'Freepotle'

Even if you're not a regular customer at Chipotle, you may have noticed Chipotle changed its rewards program last year. This followed price surges in late summer by about 4% across menu items (per Food Business News). Like so many other brands that have had to raise prices in the past year, Chipotle blamed the rampant food inflation crisis for forcing it to raise in-store prices and alter its rewards program.

Previously, customers could redeem 1,400 points for a free entree, which equated to $140 spent at the chain. Under the new rules, guests need 1,625 points to earn that free burrito, bowl, tacos, or quesadilla, or need to spend $162.50 in stores. In essence, since the change didn't alter the 10 points per $1 spent element of the program, it continued the summer's price increases across the rewards as well.

But now, after instituting these unwelcome changes on customers, Chipotle is throwing fans a carrot — a pretty big carrot.