The Real Reason Chipotle Is Raising Prices This Summer

More bad news for people who enjoy eating at Chipotle on the regular – prices are going up again. August will see yet another price hike at the fast-casual Mexican joint, to the tune of 4%, reports Food Business News. This comes on the heels of another looming Chipotle price increase very recently in April of 2022. Since many restaurants are jacking up prices thanks to historic inflation, a lot of people won't be too surprised by this upcoming development. They won't be happy about it, but they won't be surprised, either.

The price uptick will in part cover the rapidly rising costs of staple items like tortillas, dairy ingredients, and food packaging (per Food Business News). Dairy items, like milk and cheese, have been especially hard hit during the food inflation crisis, with overall dairy prices up 11.8% since last year, says Food Dive. The most recent monthly comparisons had dairy leaving other food groups in the dust, with a month-to-month hike of 2.9%. However, food costs aren't the only reason that Chipotle prices are on the upswing.