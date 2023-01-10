Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off With New Raspberry Rally Flavor
Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and along with the return of fan favorites, there will be a new cookie joining the roster. Even if you do end up picking up a box of the fruity new flavor, you probably have a favorite cookie type that regularly sends you sprinting to the booth. In 2020, YouGov America polled 7,000 adults to learn which Girl Scout cookie they crave. In a runaway competition, Thin Mints were the winner with 24% of votes. Samoas came in second with 16%, followed by Tagalongs at 10%. The list continued with Trefoils and Caramel Chocolate Chip, followed by a three-way tie of Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups, and Lemonades. Rounding out the end of the list were Thanks-A-Lot and Toffee Tastic, which both earned just 1% of the vote.
Some of these varieties aren't available each year, though there's typically a handful that you can count on to always appear on the lineup. Per a Girl Scout press release, the troop plans to sell Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and more this year. There's also a new cookie making its appearance, and it shares some similar features with the nation's favorite.
Raspberry Rally is the Thin Mint's sister cookie
According to People, the Girl Scouts are returning this year with a brand new cookie flavor. Dubbed the sister flavor of Thin Mints, the Raspberry Rally is filled with a raspberry center rather than mint, but it's dipped in chocolate to resemble the consistency and appearance of Thin Mints. This variety can only be ordered online, but you have until April to make your purchase.
Per a press release, online sales begin February 27, and they can be used to ship cookies to your house or as a donation to charity. This year, Planet Oat Oatmilk will be sponsoring the Girl Scouts' program. This collaboration intends to encourage cookie fans to make the switch from dairy milk to oat milk this season. Will some Thin Mint fans make the switch to Raspberry Rallys as well? Only time will tell — and if you end up ordering both types of chocolate-covered cookie, make sure you keep track of which one is which, unless you're the type of person who prefers their sweets with an element of surprise.