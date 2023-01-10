Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off With New Raspberry Rally Flavor

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and along with the return of fan favorites, there will be a new cookie joining the roster. Even if you do end up picking up a box of the fruity new flavor, you probably have a favorite cookie type that regularly sends you sprinting to the booth. In 2020, YouGov America polled 7,000 adults to learn which Girl Scout cookie they crave. In a runaway competition, Thin Mints were the winner with 24% of votes. Samoas came in second with 16%, followed by Tagalongs at 10%. The list continued with Trefoils and Caramel Chocolate Chip, followed by a three-way tie of Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups, and Lemonades. Rounding out the end of the list were Thanks-A-Lot and Toffee Tastic, which both earned just 1% of the vote.

Some of these varieties aren't available each year, though there's typically a handful that you can count on to always appear on the lineup. Per a Girl Scout press release, the troop plans to sell Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and more this year. There's also a new cookie making its appearance, and it shares some similar features with the nation's favorite.