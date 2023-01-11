Starbucks Just Dropped 2023 Valentine's Day Merch

It's no secret that Starbucks has legions of loyal fans whose taste buds practically dance in anticipation of new drink releases. But when the coffee chain launches new drinkware, their excitement is surprisingly just as enthusiastic. Skeptical? Don some earmuffs, as you may be about to hear an impassioned opus from Starbucks fans pumped up about two new lines of branded gear.

The truth is that these people are not alone in their affinity for Starbucks' beloved merchandise. Eater reveals that some collectors will pay big bucks to acquire the coffee purveyor's drinkware. A China-only release that sported alpacas fetched about $1,075 in December of 2021, while a mug found solely in Greece went for $1,875 a month earlier. That's some serious cash.

Starbucks fans who don't want to throw down a grand on a coffee cup do still like to grab a few items from each new collection, such as the ocean gradient mug and periwinkle kaleidoscope cold cup from the chain's line of fall merchandise. With two new early winter product lines up for grabs, here's what the maven of all-things-coffee-bean has on offer now.