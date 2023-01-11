Starbucks Just Dropped 2023 Valentine's Day Merch
It's no secret that Starbucks has legions of loyal fans whose taste buds practically dance in anticipation of new drink releases. But when the coffee chain launches new drinkware, their excitement is surprisingly just as enthusiastic. Skeptical? Don some earmuffs, as you may be about to hear an impassioned opus from Starbucks fans pumped up about two new lines of branded gear.
The truth is that these people are not alone in their affinity for Starbucks' beloved merchandise. Eater reveals that some collectors will pay big bucks to acquire the coffee purveyor's drinkware. A China-only release that sported alpacas fetched about $1,075 in December of 2021, while a mug found solely in Greece went for $1,875 a month earlier. That's some serious cash.
Starbucks fans who don't want to throw down a grand on a coffee cup do still like to grab a few items from each new collection, such as the ocean gradient mug and periwinkle kaleidoscope cold cup from the chain's line of fall merchandise. With two new early winter product lines up for grabs, here's what the maven of all-things-coffee-bean has on offer now.
Expect lots of pink and flowers — plus bunnies
Starbucks is releasing two new limited-time merchandise lines celebrating the Year of the Rabbit and Valentine's Day. The stacked Valentine's Day lineup includes two cold cups: a "jeweled taffy" version in an iridescent pink and a flowery one decorated with "Valentine confetti." Two new colorful mugs are decorated with more Valentine confetti or love letter-themed postage. There's also a pink striped water bottle, a set of six color-changing hot cups, and, of course, gift cards bearing the words, "You warm my heart." A company press release specifies that these goodies, priced between $15 and $25, have started landing at Starbucks locations already and are only around for a short time.
On January 22, the Lunar New Year will mark the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. In the U.S., the coffee seller's related merch, coincidentally, sports typical Valentine's-esque decorations: cutesy bunnies and lots of pink. The products include a fuschia tumbler featuring a bunny amongst flowers and a hot pink cold cup bearing — you guessed it — a cutesy rabbit face. (For the record, the coffee chain doesn't just embrace the more cuddly Chinese zodiac signs; it also had a Year of the Rat line in 2020.) A Starbucks news release says that you can find the new bunny gear at either a Starbucks cafe or your nearest Target location for $17 to $23.