Starbucks Is Releasing A New Line Of Fall Merchandise

The beloved Pumpkin Spice latte has finally returned to Starbucks, so obviously, customers need new fall drinkware to go with it. Fans were antsy to get their hands on the cinnamon-spiced drink because the coffee chain released it six days later than it did in 2021 (per USA Today). Starbucks has also added the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the menu, along with and the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which was tweaked slightly and now has oat milk and blonde espresso.

When the coffee behemoth releases fall drinks, it's similar to the situation in the children's book "If You Give a Moose a Muffin." If you've never read it, the story goes, if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it (via YouTube). Then, the moose continues to mooch off of the main character and demand more and more things. In the case of Starbucks, if you give customers the PSL, they're going to want some fall merchandise to go with it.