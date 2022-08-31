Starbucks Is Releasing A New Line Of Fall Merchandise
The beloved Pumpkin Spice latte has finally returned to Starbucks, so obviously, customers need new fall drinkware to go with it. Fans were antsy to get their hands on the cinnamon-spiced drink because the coffee chain released it six days later than it did in 2021 (per USA Today). Starbucks has also added the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the menu, along with and the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which was tweaked slightly and now has oat milk and blonde espresso.
When the coffee behemoth releases fall drinks, it's similar to the situation in the children's book "If You Give a Moose a Muffin." If you've never read it, the story goes, if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it (via YouTube). Then, the moose continues to mooch off of the main character and demand more and more things. In the case of Starbucks, if you give customers the PSL, they're going to want some fall merchandise to go with it.
If you love a chromatic moment, you're in luck
According to Elle Canada, yet another Y2K trend is making a comeback: chrome fashion. Chrome bikinis and nail designs are in, so why not have a Starbucks cup to match? Starbucks' new 24-ounce Periwinkle Kaleidoscope cold cup ($22.95) incorporates a darker fall color, but the chromatic flare makes it vibrant. The 14-ounce Ocean Gradient Mug ($14.95), meanwhile, is a bit darker and incorporates a fun ombre look with dark green at the top, gradually transitioning to maroon at the bottom.
If you're not a fan of the iridescent trend, the coffee chain has also released the Orange Bling Cup, which is the perfect vessel for a PSL or a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Another fun option is the color-changing hot cup, which transitions from blue to purple when your drink is poured in.
If you prefer to keep it simple with your cups, Starbucks has a six-pack of hot cups with vibrant colors, so you can brighten up any dreary fall day. According to Good Housekeeping, there's a rumor circulating online that Starbucks will release glow-in-the-dark items for Halloween, so stay tuned for that potential release.