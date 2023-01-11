Chef Boyardee CEO Says There Are No Plans For Price Increases

2022 was a year of price hikes across the food industry. Not only did food inflation hit a 40-year record high, which was reflected by rising grocery store prices, we saw prices soar at our favorite fast food restaurants as well. Mcdonald's, a place consumers have historically turned for a cheap meal, increased its prices an average of 10% across the board from October 2021 to October 2022, according to CNN. The golden arches aren't the only fast food joint to have seen major price increases this past year. Chipotle raised prices by an average of 4% across the board in summer 2022, per Food Business News, and as Business Insider reports, the brand also altered its famously generous rewards program to keep in step with inflation.

Meanwhile, at the grocery store, we've seen shocking increases in prices; for example, ground beef soared to nearly 10% higher than its price the previous year in July. Then, there are eggs, which as of the latest Consumer Price Index report were up a surreal 49.1% over their price in November 2021. However, there's one area of the grocery store where hopefully we're about to see the last of the price shifts for a while: Conagra products, which is responsible for many recognizable supermarket staples, including Chef Boyardee.