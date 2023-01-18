Dolly Parton Is Launching New Duncan Hines Goodies

Duncan Hines' partnership with Dolly Parton is expanding, which means the release of new limited-edition products. The collaboration originally kicked off in January of 2022 with desserts inspired by Southern living. Featuring pink boxes with Parton's face plastered across the front, the lineup included Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, and original and chocolate buttercream frosting. Those who ordered a kit also received recipe cards, a tea towel, and a spatula.

Around that time, Parton spoke about her baking process with SheKnows. "Well, I do it in different ways, sometimes I turn on music for the day. Most times, I hum around and sing along, and I do sometimes listen to my own music," she said. When listening to her own catalog, she typically listens to her upcoming projects to see if anything needs to be adjusted. Other times though, she uses cooking as a time to relax. "And sometimes, I like to be quiet... and sometimes I like to be peaceful and think about good things."

Whether she's dancing or singing, critiquing or relaxing, Parton just announced a new slew of baking goods to fuel the time she and her fans spend in the kitchen (via PR Newswire).