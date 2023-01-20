Christina Tosi And Christophe Rull Bring The Bake Squad Back In Action For Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

Christophe, what was one of the most challenging creations you worked on this season?

Rull: Well, [the] top two ... The first one would be the giant Rubik's cube out of sugar. It was definitely the giant Rubik's cube when things started to collapse, and I [didn't] have too much time to react. I was like, "Okay, what are we doing now?" Again, you have to come up with a solution, because you want to present something, and you want something nice to present to the guest. As of today, actually, if I didn't have [my pet rock] Sandy that day ... She saved my life on that episode.

Do you have one creation that you're the proudest of?

Rull: Yes, I have a couple, actually. One is the croquembouche — it's truly a representation of where I'm coming from as a pastry chef and all the background and where all pastries started. The croquembouche is one celebration cake that we are doing for a wedding. Actually, I did one for my nephew for his baptism. That one is definitely something that I really like.

Also, the crib for the baby coming up ... The emotion that we are able to create through our pastries, that's why we keep doing it. When you have a guest in front of you looking at your display and he's tearing up or she's tearing up, you know you did a great job. No matter what the outcome, or the backstory is whatever it is, that's what counts — the emotion that you can get out of those beautiful people.

Would you say that is one of the more rewarding parts of the show?

Rull: Yes, and this is the reason why I accepted the first call. Pretty much, we are able to show the rest of the world what we are doing on a daily basis in our real job. That's what we have been doing for so many years. I've been a pastry chef for 20 years, and every year we have celebrations, weddings, anniversaries.

That's what we do every day — to a higher level, because we have to go bigger and bigger. But the idea is still here. We are still doing our passion, and nothing is fake. It's truly us and the representation of each of our personalities.