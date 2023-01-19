Bernie Sanders Has Joined The Unions' Fight Against Starbucks

Over the past year, Starbucks stores have unionized at record speed, but they've also hit roadblocks that seem to harken back to the robber baron era (per NPR). The first Starbucks store to unionize only did so in early December 2021 in Buffalo, New York. Less than a year later, in October 2022, over 300 locations in nearly three dozen states have held union elections, with an astoundingly high 80% of those voting in favor of unionizing, according to NPR. So now, Starbucks has 245 fully unionized locations.

It might sound like a lot, but Starbucks operates a mind-boggling 9,000 U.S. stores — that means only 2.7% of stores have unionized. You'd think a massive corporation bringing in $6.1 billion in profits in 2022 wouldn't be too worried about these unionized locations, which only amount to a fraction of the Starbucks empire (per Starbucks). That's where you're wrong. Starbucks corporate has reportedly been after this contingent with claims of union busting running rampant. And that's where Senator Bernie Sanders comes in.