Starbucks Is Once Again In Hot Water For Allegedly Illegal Union Busting

In a press release from the National Labor Review Board, NLRB, Starbucks, who was once worried about a peppermint shortage, was accused of breaking federal labor laws when they requested protected information from "the Union and workers about the Starbucks Workers United organizing campaign."

Starbucks was trying to obtain the union leadership's internal communication as well as the union's communications with the media. Doing so would expose union operations and place the Starbucks Workers union at a disadvantage.

According to Vox Magazine, despite stores voting to unionize, Starbucks has not negotiated well. They even tried to offer new benefits to employees who weren't unionized while withholding them from those who had. This tactic is not permitted as it can be viewed as a form of retaliation that isn't legal.

When discussing Starbucks' actions, the union's lawyer, Ian Hayes, stated, "The NLRB Complaint is a very encouraging step towards putting an end to one front in Starbucks' war against its workers. Nobody should stand for the company using the NLRB's and federal courts' infrastructure to carry out further violations of workers' rights." As of writing, the company is being "prosecuted for over 900 violations of federal law nationwide."