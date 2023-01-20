Pizza Hut Just Broke The Record For The World's Largest Pizza

There's something delectable about biting into a piece of pizza. Whether you're particularly fond of the epic crust, the spicy pepperoni, or the ooey-gooey layer of mozzarella (who doesn't love that part?), the pizza pie is a favorite food of many. This is likely why Pizza Hut's recent announcement that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" has been met with much fanfare.

What makes this pizza unique? Well, Hut Life offers that this mammoth 16-inch pie has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience. The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping. This limited-time offering will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose. And, if you want to get this release date on your calendars, it comes out on January 31 for Hut Rewards members and February 1 for everyone else. The roughly 3700 people that signed a petition to bring this iconic pizza pie back have something to celebrate, although they would love to see this become a permanent member of the Pizza Hut menu.

Fans of this oversized pizza will be happy to know that The Big New Yorker isn't exactly making a quiet comeback either: Pizza Hut's gargantuan pie's re-emergence is breaking world records.