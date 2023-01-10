Pizza Hut's Cherished Big New Yorker Pizza Is Back After 24 Years

The '90s are calling, and it says "The Big New Yorker" pizza from Pizza Hut is back on the menu. The company announced the return of its New York-style pizza for a limited time only starting on February 1, 2023. This comes after the menu item was first introduced by the food chain 24 years ago in 1999.

Per the company's press release, the extra large 16-inch pizza offers "oversized" and "foldable slices" with a "crispy crust" and presumably "bold flavors." The Big New Yorker pizza consists of a classic marinara sauce with parmesan oregano seasoning. This relaunch comes at a time when nostalgic food trends took off in 2022 and shows no signs of stopping now.

According to Kroger's 2022 food predictions, throwback foods are expected to do well — remember Oreo Cakesters sudden reappearance? The fast food chain claims that this pizza is 30% larger than their large pizza, which is a perfect filler for your Super Bowl appetizer table.