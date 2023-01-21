Deli Meat Connoisseurs Tell Mashed Which Brand They Think Is Best - Exclusive Survey

If you frequently eat ham or roast beef sandwiches, you undoubtedly have a go-to brand for the perfect lunch meat. You likely have an ideal pairing too, and the ability to construct new combinations to keep your sandwich fresh. While the most popular sandwich in America is the grilled cheese, deli meat varieties don't fall far behind. According to a study by YouGov America, grilled chicken and turkey sandwiches have a 75% likeability rate, followed by roast beef at 71% and ham at 69%. Users of one Reddit thread believe some of their favorite meats are underappreciated in the deli world. Among these are mortadella, pastrami, and veal loaf.

Redditors are also an experimental bunch; in another thread, users shared their favorite unique sandwich creations. One user called their blue cheese, turkey bacon, and dried tomato combination "surprisingly good," while another boasted a sandwich with "hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, feta, and a drizzle of honey." No matter how you stack it and what ingredients you use, the right type of deli meat can make or break a sandwich. And when we surveyed our readers on their favorite brands, they came through loud and clear.