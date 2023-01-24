Fans Just Voted For The Top Foods At Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards

People love Trader Joe's because you can count on the products. While the chain carries a wide variety of exciting and unusual options to try, TJ's is very careful that what they carry appeals to their customers. If a product doesn't isn't up to snuff, it gets discontinued quickly (per Eat This, Not That!). One way to help determine what products are pleasing customers may be their annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. It's also a great way to find new products to try next time you hit your local TJ's.

This year some big changes came to the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. Now in their 14th year of the awards, Trader Joe's decided to retire five products to their newly formed Product Hall of Fame, meaning that these items are no longer eligible for the awards (per Trader Joe's). These long-time winners have been asked to step aside to allow other products to shine, but in the new Hall of Fame, they'll be able to shine year-round. And yes, they're still available in stores. Products that entered the Product Hall of Fame this year included Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar, and Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo.