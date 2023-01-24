Campbell's Chunky New Soup Is 13 Times Spicier Than Any Previous Flavors
The love of spicy food has been on the rise for some time, and Campbell's is ready to make its first entry. Customer interest in spicy ingredients increased each year from 2007 to 2017, with a 5% increase from 2016 to 2017 alone (per Kalsec). The spices experiencing the most growth are arbol, serrano, Jamaican jerk, and sriracha, among others. Due to the ongoing popularity boost, challenges have continued to pop up to determine how well an individual can handle high levels of spice. One example is the 2022 Paqui one-chip challenge, which featured a Carolina reaper chip that turns your tongue blue.
Hadley Katzenbach, who is the culinary chef at Southern Mills, shared with QSR Magazine why she believes spicy food has been on the rise. "I think the trend has gone from shaking a bit of hot sauce on something to give it some heat to present day where consumers have a better understanding of how chili peppers can add depth and layering of both heat and flavor," she told the outlet.
And now that Campbell's has hopped on the trend, those interested in spicing things up have a soup option from the beloved brand.
You have to sign a waiver to try it
Are you ready to challenge your tastebuds? Thanks to Campbell's soup, there's yet another way to add spice to your meal. According to a press release, the new chicken noodle soup variety is spiced up with ghost pepper, making it 13 times hotter than any soup Campbell's has created. According to brand manager Kristina Moses, those interested must sign a waiver to get their hands on a can (though the waiver isn't actually enforced by law). To try the new addition, you must be among the first 500 to sign the waiver on its website, which officially opens on January 27 at 1 p.m. ET. After signing up, you'll receive a cool-off kit complete with a sweatband, cooling towel, and tissues.
Chicken noodle soup has long been regarded as a go-to for those feeling sick. Now that spicier ingredients have been added, the chance of a quick recovery has increased (per Livestrong). Though you won't kill your illness by consuming spicy foods, you can temporally improve your symptoms, making this combination a potential win-win.