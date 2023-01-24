Campbell's Chunky New Soup Is 13 Times Spicier Than Any Previous Flavors

The love of spicy food has been on the rise for some time, and Campbell's is ready to make its first entry. Customer interest in spicy ingredients increased each year from 2007 to 2017, with a 5% increase from 2016 to 2017 alone (per Kalsec). The spices experiencing the most growth are arbol, serrano, Jamaican jerk, and sriracha, among others. Due to the ongoing popularity boost, challenges have continued to pop up to determine how well an individual can handle high levels of spice. One example is the 2022 Paqui one-chip challenge, which featured a Carolina reaper chip that turns your tongue blue.

Hadley Katzenbach, who is the culinary chef at Southern Mills, shared with QSR Magazine why she believes spicy food has been on the rise. "I think the trend has gone from shaking a bit of hot sauce on something to give it some heat to present day where consumers have a better understanding of how chili peppers can add depth and layering of both heat and flavor," she told the outlet.

And now that Campbell's has hopped on the trend, those interested in spicing things up have a soup option from the beloved brand.