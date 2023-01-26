Reese's Collab With Animal Crackers Adds Sweet Layers To The Nostalgic Classic

Revealed in a press release, Reese's, which is under parent company Hershey's, is releasing its own spin on Animal Crackers. Its 13 animal-shaped cookies will be dipped in milk chocolate with a peanut butter coating to create a Reese's flavored take on the traditional childhood treat.

When Reddit got wind of the new collaboration in November, fans were yearning to get their hands on a pack. "Welp, gonna need to try the hell out of these!" one commenter wrote. One Reddit user was thrilled at the prospect of trying the treat out with a friend of theirs. "I can't wait to share these with my friend! We are both obsessed with Reese's," they wrote.

This isn't the only new release the brand has had up its sleeve as of late. Per a press release, Reese's began stuffing its iconic peanut-butter cups with its Reese's Puff's cereal in late 2022. In a statement, senior associate brand manager Henry Hancock noted that collaborations are the way to go to keep a product interesting. It's evident the brand is aware of this, as it's constantly rolling out new treats for fans to enjoy.