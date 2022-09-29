The Fan-Favorite Cereal Reese's Is Adding To Its Peanut Butter Cups

It's no secret that Americans love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Ever since the iconic treat in its bright orange packaging first came out in 1928 (per Reese's), it's been a big hit among the candy crowd. Year after year, Reese's are dubbed the most popular Halloween candy in the United States (via RetailMeNot) and in 2020, it became the number one confectionary brand with more than $2 billion in sales (via Penn Live). While the OG Reese's were the classic ridged cups, the brand has expanded to offer a whole variety of peanut butter and chocolate-themed Reese's candies.

There are all of the variations on the cups: those made with white chocolate or dark chocolate, those that are thins, and even those that are made entirely of peanut butter. Then there are all of the seasonal shapes, from Reese's pumpkins to hearts to Christmas trees. And of course, there are Reese's Pieces, which you can enjoy on their own or stuffed into a mega-size Reese's cup. Now, the candy brand has once again come out with a new sweet treat — this time with a cereal-inspired twist.