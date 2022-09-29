The Fan-Favorite Cereal Reese's Is Adding To Its Peanut Butter Cups
It's no secret that Americans love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Ever since the iconic treat in its bright orange packaging first came out in 1928 (per Reese's), it's been a big hit among the candy crowd. Year after year, Reese's are dubbed the most popular Halloween candy in the United States (via RetailMeNot) and in 2020, it became the number one confectionary brand with more than $2 billion in sales (via Penn Live). While the OG Reese's were the classic ridged cups, the brand has expanded to offer a whole variety of peanut butter and chocolate-themed Reese's candies.
There are all of the variations on the cups: those made with white chocolate or dark chocolate, those that are thins, and even those that are made entirely of peanut butter. Then there are all of the seasonal shapes, from Reese's pumpkins to hearts to Christmas trees. And of course, there are Reese's Pieces, which you can enjoy on their own or stuffed into a mega-size Reese's cup. Now, the candy brand has once again come out with a new sweet treat — this time with a cereal-inspired twist.
The Big Cup is getting a big makeover
If you're familiar with the Reese's Big Cup – which is a 1.4-ounce Reese's cup stuffed with double the peanut butter of a standard cup — you may be happy to know that it's coming to shelves in a new form this fall: Reese's Big Cup Stuffed with Reese's Puffs. As the name suggests, each mega cup will contain a hearty helping of Reese's popular chocolate and peanut butter corn cereal. According to PR Newswire, the new Reese's Big Cups with Reese's Puffs will be available at retailers some time in November. "We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese's universe, so we made it happen," Henry Hancock, Reese's senior associate brand manager, said in the release.
While no one has yet to try the new cereal-packed Reese's, the original Big Cups have received rave reviews. "The cup is huge and full of Reese's peanut buttery goodness," one person on Influenster described, while another person added, "I love the smooth rich top layer of milk chocolate and it has just the right amount of peanut butter filling."