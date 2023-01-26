Anna Sorokin Is Getting Her Own Dinner Party Reality Series

If you haven't heard the names Anna Sorokin or Anna Delvey at any point over the past few years, let's catch you up to speed. For starters, they are the exact same person. Anna Sorokin, who went by the alias Anna Delvey between 2013 and 2017, is a German woman who is notorious for committing crimes, such as grand larceny and theft of services. To make a very long story short, she posed as an entirely different person — a wealthy socialite, to be specific — in an attempt to trick numerous people and organizations into lending her money, per People. Sorokin was sentenced to prison in 2019 and released on bail in 2022. Her schemes were brought back to life via the 2022 Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna." Oddly enough, the swindler has become somewhat of a pop culture icon.

Now, the ex-con is embarking on a whole new adventure — one that is, let's just say, actually legal. It was announced in January 2023 that Sorokin is set to star in her very own reality series where she will host dinner parties with fellow famous folk, People reports. Here's what to expect from "Delvey's Dinner Club."