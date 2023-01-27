Taco Bell Has A BOGO Deal To Aid A Super Bowl Hangover

If your Super Bowl Sunday plans include drinking, Taco Bell can help get you back on your feet — and if you're feeling especially down, there's no need to leave your house. According to a press release sent to Mashed, patrons who spend more than $15 on Taco Bell through GrubHub can add a Bell Breakfast Box for free. The star of the customizable box is the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and you'll get to choose what yours comes with: either sausage, steak, or bacon. Along with the burrito, the box comes with two Cinnabon Delights®, a coffee or beverage of your choice, and hash browns.

Per Ranker, Taco Bell is listed at number three on the best fast food for hangovers. In a Reddit thread, a hungover Taco Bell fan shared the creation that got them through their rough time: a "Nacho Party Pack w/extra jalapeños." Many fans had things to say about this "cure." "Question: do you have to have the hangover to have the cure or can you, ya know, skip the hangover part?" wrote somebody eager to check it out. "Bro, you may have just changed my life. THIS is the party pack? Oh boy. Dad bod is here to stay," another comment read.

This one-day-only promotion begins on Monday, February 13 at 7 a.m.