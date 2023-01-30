Loaded Tots Are Making Their Way To Domino's
If you're anything like the average spud lover, you grew up eating a bunch of delectable dishes made out of potatoes, and tater tots were high on the list. Slightly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these bite-sized potato morsels are similar to hash browns and yet still in a league of their own. When you go out to eat, their satisfyingly salty flavor may even have you crossing over from Team Fries to Team Tots.
Some fast food restaurants are known for their tots, and people seem to enjoy the departure from the standard french fries quite a bit. We tried Sonic's broccoli cheddar tots when (to much fanfare) the limited edition item returned to menus last fall — and they were steamy, savory goodness. Similarly, when Burger King brought back cheesy tots in 2021, fans of the snacks were ecstatic. "I don't want these to come back. I'm enjoying losing weight," Redditor @aaaandiiii wrote. "But forreals, those things are so good. Like way better than they have business being." Apparently taking note of the enthusiasm behind dressed-up tots, Domino's is gearing up to serve its own version, complete with three different flavors.
Domino's loaded tots come in three different cheesy varieties
According to The Fast Food Post, Domino's locations nationwide will begin serving loaded tots in February, following a limited rollout in California this month. A Redditor first caught a whiff of the news in 2021, sharing a photo of loaded tater tots on the site. Two years later, Domino's employees confirmed the menu item as legit: "Na I'm GM of a dominos we are about to launch these," one user commented on the thread this month.
According to The Fast Food Post, Domino's loaded tots start at $6.99 and come in three varieties: Philly cheesesteak, cheddar bacon, and three-cheese. A few people who have tried the new menu items seem to like them, but some are skeptical about the price and eating experience of the tots, especially if they're ordered for delivery. "Sign me up for some tots but I'm guessing they're too expensive for what they are," a Redditor opined. "My concern would be that this item won't travel well. Tots will steam in the vessel even if you package wet toppings on the side," one person tweeted.