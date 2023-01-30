Loaded Tots Are Making Their Way To Domino's

If you're anything like the average spud lover, you grew up eating a bunch of delectable dishes made out of potatoes, and tater tots were high on the list. Slightly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these bite-sized potato morsels are similar to hash browns and yet still in a league of their own. When you go out to eat, their satisfyingly salty flavor may even have you crossing over from Team Fries to Team Tots.

Some fast food restaurants are known for their tots, and people seem to enjoy the departure from the standard french fries quite a bit. We tried Sonic's broccoli cheddar tots when (to much fanfare) the limited edition item returned to menus last fall — and they were steamy, savory goodness. Similarly, when Burger King brought back cheesy tots in 2021, fans of the snacks were ecstatic. "I don't want these to come back. I'm enjoying losing weight," Redditor @aaaandiiii wrote. "But forreals, those things are so good. Like way better than they have business being." Apparently taking note of the enthusiasm behind dressed-up tots, Domino's is gearing up to serve its own version, complete with three different flavors.