Starbucks Japan's New Opera Frappuccino Is A Luxurious Valentine's Treat

With Valentine's Day coming soon, it's time to make your reservations for dinner dates and stock up on boxes of chocolate. But if your partner prefers coffee to chocolate, there are some other sweet options for gifts. Starbucks rolls out seasonal products regularly, so it's no surprise that the coffee chain has some new products coming out for Valentine's Day.

This year, Starbucks' Valentine's Day merch includes flowery and pink tumblers and themed gift cards. But Starbucks Japan also has limited edition drinks debuting for the most romantic holiday of the year. According to Soranews24, Starbucks Japan has already launched one Frappuccino for Valentine's Day. On January 18, Starbucks Japan released a Fondant Chocolat Frappuccino, and while you can't find it in the United States, one commenter on a Reddit post said the drink looked a lot like a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.

However, the second Frappuccino on Starbucks Japan's Valentine's Day menu might be a little harder to replicate. Another Soranews24 piece explains that customers in Japan can buy an Opera Frappuccino starting on February 3.