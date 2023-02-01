Budweiser Brings In Kevin Bacon For 6-Degrees Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser is back once again with a thought-provoking Super Bowl commercial. For years, the industry giants have released ad spots with emotional messages, including the famed "Stand by You" ad that aired during the 2018 game. The one-minute video follows Budweiser factory workers as they quickly substitute beer for water in alternative cans. At the end of the clip, it becomes apparent the companies' mission was to donate water to citizens affected by natural disasters and in need of clean drinking water.

Another way the brand has tugged on the heartstrings of viewers is with its iconic Clydesdale horses. "As icons of the brand — and relevant symbols of integrity, perfection and team spirit for all generations — they are important to the brand and our campaigns," read a previous statement from Anheuser-Busch. And icons they are, which is evident by Twitter — which can't get enough of the majestic horses. "The Budweiser Clydesdales came to town! They were so beautiful," one user wrote upon meeting the horses in person. Another Clydesdale fan is more into the commercial than they are the game. "I've decided I will be cheering for the Budweiser Clydesdales this SuperBowl," they wrote.

And this year, the brand's commercial is enlisting another icon to help: Kevin Bacon — and don't worry, the horses will be present.