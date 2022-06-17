Why Super Bowl Commercials Won't Just Pour Anheuser-Busch

Are Budweiser and football as synonymous as we've been led to believe, or is it the three decades of Anheuser-Busch-sponsored Super Bowls ads talking? The parent company of the popular brew has held court as an official sponsor of the National Football League's main event since 1989, per Vine Pair, meaning it's footed the bill for some of your favorite Super Bowl commercials — including an iconic Snickers moment starring Betty White. The beer company's Super Bowl tenure may even be responsible for some of the phrases in our everyday lexicons; Vine Pair points to the 2000 Budweiser ad that canonized the unforgettable elocution of the word "whassup?!" for instance.

At the 2021 Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch forwent its usual ads for the first time in over 30 years to focus on promoting COVID-19 vaccines alongside the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's Vaccine Education Initiative. Instead of releasing its Clydesdales and gearing up for a standard spate of ads in 2023, Anheuser-Busch will step down from its exclusive Super Bowl throne.