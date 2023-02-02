Tostitos Opens Its First Pop-Up Restaurant For Super Bowl Weekend

This year, Tostitos offers an early Super Bowl celebration that will take fans outside their living room. Though its parent company, PepsiCo, had just announced last year that it will no longer sponsor the beloved Super Bowl Halftime Show, Tostitos and its other products remain game-day staples in this annual game (via Boardroom).

Chips and dip are naturally one of the most popular Super Bowl appetizers, with Tostitos coming up on top as the number one tortilla chip, according to a Mashed survey. Their bowl-like shape makes it easy to optimize the amount of guac or salsa you can munch on while being on the edge of your seat during the game.

But thankfully, Tostitos' team is offering a way for fans to get out their pre-game nerves and excitement by hosting a special giveaway. On a recent Instagram post, fans can comment #TostbyTostitos and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win special Tostitos merch, a personalized video message from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and an assortment of ingredients. Also, from February 9-11, it is opening its first pop-up restaurant. And don't worry, because Chiefs and Eagles fans are both welcome.