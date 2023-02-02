Tostitos Opens Its First Pop-Up Restaurant For Super Bowl Weekend
This year, Tostitos offers an early Super Bowl celebration that will take fans outside their living room. Though its parent company, PepsiCo, had just announced last year that it will no longer sponsor the beloved Super Bowl Halftime Show, Tostitos and its other products remain game-day staples in this annual game (via Boardroom).
Chips and dip are naturally one of the most popular Super Bowl appetizers, with Tostitos coming up on top as the number one tortilla chip, according to a Mashed survey. Their bowl-like shape makes it easy to optimize the amount of guac or salsa you can munch on while being on the edge of your seat during the game.
But thankfully, Tostitos' team is offering a way for fans to get out their pre-game nerves and excitement by hosting a special giveaway. On a recent Instagram post, fans can comment #TostbyTostitos and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win special Tostitos merch, a personalized video message from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and an assortment of ingredients. Also, from February 9-11, it is opening its first pop-up restaurant. And don't worry, because Chiefs and Eagles fans are both welcome.
Tostitos wants fans to level up their game day spread
Football fans in Phoenix, Arizona, will be able to dine at a brick-and-mortar Tostitos restaurant. Named the Tost by Tostitos, the pop-up restaurant serves up hearty meals such as the Red Chili Braised Short Rib Skillet Dip and Tostitos Breaded Chicken Strips with Tostitos Toppers Dipping Sauce, which are only just a couple of its menu offerings. According to PR Newswire, the meals served at the restaurant will have Tostitos products in their recipes. And this doesn't exclude dessert, as the Sopapilla with Tostitos Ice Cream and Honey also includes Tostitos infusions in its formula.
The mission behind the restaurant is to inspire watchers to get crafty with their game day spreads. As mentioned before, Tost's dishes feature Tostitos ingredients, and interested diners can make a reservation to eat at the 918 N. 2nd Street location between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a complimentary lunch and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. for a complimentary dinner. However, fans who cannot travel to Phoenix can also recreate these recipes at home by just looking at its website for inspiration.
And while Tostitos is simply offering a pregame option, you can also watch this year's Super Bowl from your living room. Just don't forget the chips, dip, and some pizazz!