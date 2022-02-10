The Food You Never Want To See At A Super Bowl Party, According To 28% Of People

If you dream of chowing down on a platter of deviled eggs while you cheer on the Rams or Bengals come Sunday, you're in the minority. According to Mashed's poll results, it's people's least favorite Super Bowl party food, with 28% of respondents saying they don't want to see it on the spread. The eggs — which are made by hard-boiling eggs, scooping out the yolk, blending it with mayonnaise, and stuffing it back into the white — is a traditional Southern potluck food that was first invented in the late 1800s (via Southern Kitchen). Unfortunately, while the protein-packed finger food works for potlucks and picnics, it doesn't seem like something many want while watching football. That said, if you're a fan of deviled eggs, there are fun ways to dress them up for game day (like this cute bacon-covered recipe from Hungry Happenings that makes the eggs look like footballs!).

Where did other common party foods fall in the ranking of popularity on Super Bowl Sunday? Hummus was close behind deviled eggs, with 22% of people saying they don't want to see it on the menu. Next was pigs in a blanket with 18% of the votes, followed by a veggie tray with 16%. Of all the options in the poll, guacamole (with 8%) and sour cream and onion dip (with 6%) were the most-preferred snacks. Dips are big at tailgates, so it makes sense they're a Super Bowl favorite, too.