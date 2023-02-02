Ben Stiller And Steve Martin Go On A Mocking Spree For Pepsi Super Bowl Ad

When trading jabs, it's seldom wise to go against a comedian. They are used to throwing quick-witted jabs at hecklers during their shows. However, what happens when two comedic geniuses team up to trade insults and one-up each other? Two hilarious teasers have dropped previewing Pepsi Zero Sugar's Super Bowl commercial starring comedy legends Ben Stiller and Steve Martin (per Twitter and YouTube).

While the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles during the game, it appears Stiller and Martin will do battle via words beside two Pepsi cans (per E! News). Watching Martin call Stiller a "Nepo Baby" might be one of the coldest, most unexpected comebacks at the Super Bowl. The joke featured in the second teaser clip refers to Stiller being the son of actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara (via Today). You don't have to feel too bad for Stiller, though. He's quick to tell Martin that he's "lucky to be here."

Can't wait to see the SNL veterans' full commercial? Keep your eyes peeled during the game on Sunday, February 13, to see the hilarious duo's insult battle.