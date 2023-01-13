Pepsi Is Dropping A New Zero Sugar Formula Just In Time For NFL Playoffs

Announced today in a press release, Pepsi is launching a new zero-sugar formula that's meant to be more refreshing and taste more similarly to cola. The advertisement, along with the slogan "zero never tasted so good," is set to air on numerous broadcasts, such as the upcoming Super Bowl LVII. To celebrate the new release, the brand is gifting 10 million free sodas. Those hoping to qualify must text FREE PEPSI to 81234 during the playoffs and FREE ZERO during the Super Bowl to the same number.

It's unclear what exactly about the recipe will change. Currently, the soda is sweetened with aspartame and acesulfame potassium.

In a Reddit thread from one year ago, users debated in a poll if Pepsi Zero or Coke Zero is better. Coke beat out Pepsi, but only by a single point, one that could potentially be made up with the new mixture. "They are both good for zero sugar. I will drink either but think the Pepsi taste better," another user said of the original formula. Fans will just have to see if the new Pepsi Zero lives up to the hype the brand is creating around it.