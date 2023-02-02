Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza Arrives At Aldi In Time For Valentine's Day

Who doesn't love a heart-shaped treat on Valentine's Day? If you don't have a sweet tooth, you may want something other than the usual chocolate heart. Or maybe you just want something savory for a Valentine's day meal. Either way, Aldi has got you. This year you can share a heart-shaped pizza with your Valentine, or your "Palentine."

While pizza may not seem like a typical Valentine's Day treat, you may have fond memories of bonding while sharing a slice or two with someone special. Pizza is so often a social food, whether you enjoy it during movie night with family, a pal's night out, or on a date. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology found that shared meals may even strengthen bonds between people.

As Vice observed, sharing a pizza pie with someone may give you insights into how they relate to others. You learn whether someone enjoys sharing and asks before taking the last slice, or whether they race to get as many pieces as possible. We previously featured heart-shaped pizza in our list of romantic foods for Valentine's Day, perhaps because it's such a popular food to share. If you know someone well, Aldi's heart-shaped pizza can be an easy and delicious way to show you care.