M&M's Maya Rudolph Super Bowl 2023 Campaign Just Dropped

For those of you who haven't been paying attention, there's been a massive shake-up at M&M's. The anthropomorphic spokescandies have found themselves embroiled in America's culture wars. Mars, which owns M&M's, announced it would make some subtle changes to its characters in order to foster inclusion and feelings of belonging. The changes included giving the female characters — the green and brown M&M's — flats and kitten heels instead of their high heels and stilettos, respectively. The company also added a new purple M&M, designed to represent "acceptance and inclusivity," according to a statement. These changes ended up being a polarizing event, especially in right-leaning media circles, which accused the candy company of being "woke" in an effort to be equitable, according to The New York Times.

All of the hullabaloo led to Mars canceling the spokescandies because the changes they made had the opposite effect they had initially intended. In a statement posted to Twitter, the company announced that they would be suspending the characters indefinitely but assured that their new spokesperson, Saturday Night Life alum, musician, and producer Maya Rudolph, would be the right person for the job.