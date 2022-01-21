Why The M&M's Characters Will Look Totally Different In 2022

The mascots of the legendary chocolate candy brand, which is owned by Mars, Incorporated, will be undergoing a new look in an effort to unite customers and promote inclusivity, according to a press release from the company. Mars announced in its statement that the revived messaging plans to leverage the "power of fun" to make everyone feel a stronger sense of belonging in today's world. Included in the brand refresh is a subtle modernization of the candy characters, including the uber-feminine Green changing out of her classic high-heeled boots and into a pair of fashionable, Chuck Taylor-esque sneakers (per Marketing Dive) and the mascots' arms and legs becoming a more "neutral" shade, says NY Post.

According to Adweek, Mars' vision is to focus more on the characters' personalities than their assumed genders. The shapes and sizes of the actual candies themselves will also differ to promote diversity. "M&M's is on a mission right now to create a world where everyone feels they belong," Jane Hwang, Global Vice President of M&M's, told Adweek. "We took a deep look at our characters, both inside and out, and have evolved their looks, personalities, and backstories to be more representative of the dynamic and progressive world we live in."

Unsurprisingly, these changes have been met with criticism on social media. Since the announcement, Twitter has been flooded with sardonic comments including, "Finally, the change we've all been waiting for: M&Ms with more nuanced personalities," from @TheDailyShow. Another one chided, "M&M's making the green M&M less sexy to be more 'inclusive' is the funniest thing in the world to me." And a third said, in all caps, "KEEP THE GREEN M&M A HOT SEXY LADY." The reason as to why anyone would be horrifically upset about slight changes in fictional characters' appearances might come as a mystery. But, in any case, no matter what their marketing representatives are wearing, M&M's are still a delicious indulgence that will continue to be loved and enjoyed for generations to come.