M&Ms Cancel Spokescandies For Celebrity Spokesperson After Shoe Backlash

When Purple hit the market, not everyone was impressed by her message of inclusivity. Tweets started pouring in under an article shared by CBS News protesting the changes. "Oh give it a rest they're sweets stop ramming this down our throats — go woke go broke," a Twitter user commented. One person may have taken the term "inclusive" to the extremes, tweeting "A gay M&M. Wow."

Today, just three months after Purple was introduced and a year after the entire crew received a makeover, the brand shared on Twitter that the backlash has won. "In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," the post began. "We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy's shoes can be polarizing." M&Ms then revealed that the spokescandies will be leaving indefinitely and replaced with Maya Rudolph. "We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong."

Per Empire Online, Maya Rudolph is an American actress famously known for her roles in "Bridesmaids," and "Grown Ups," as well as her seven-year tenure on Saturday Night Live.