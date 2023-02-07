The Most Underrated Indian Foods, According To Maneet Chauhan - Exclusive

While America has a myriad of cuisine options, especially in big cities, there is still a long way to go in the food industry when it comes to bringing a greater variety of food into the American cultural consciousness. For instance, YouTuber Emily "Maangchi" Kim thinks naengmyeon is the most underrated Korean food, while "Chopped" judge Maneet Chauhan believes Indian street foods are not talked about enough. No matter which way you slice it, there are a plethora of foods that haven't taken off in the United States yet — but well-adorned chefs like Chauhan are here to change that.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed at the Sun Wine and Food Fest, she explained that although you may be able to find Indian restaurants in your city, they're barely an introduction to what Indian cuisine has to offer. "[With] Indian food in America, we've not even scratched the surface because Indian food is so vast. Each and every region has a completely different cuisine of its own. [When] we think of Indian cuisine, we think of chicken tikka masala, we think of naan, we think of dal makhani. That is not even 0.001% of what Indian cuisine is all about," she said.

So what are most Americans missing from Indian cuisine? Chauhan was happy to fill us in.