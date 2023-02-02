Maneet Chauhan Spilled The Tea On The Most Bizarre Chopped Baskets - Exclusive Interview

As [you're] a longtime judge on "Chopped," my first question is "Chopped" related. [Have] there been any wild card ingredients that stand out in your mind as the most difficult [for] the contestants to work with?

Absolutely. I'll also tell you the ones which I do not want to ever have again. Balut is a really difficult ingredient. Recently, we did rooster testicle soup. And pig uterus. Those definitely stand out in my mind.

I don't even have a response to that.

Yes, exactly. I wish I did, but you have to do what you have to do.

"Chopped" completed 54 seasons of the show. Is there a kitchen hack or culinary tip that you've learned from contestants on the show that you still use today?

From the contestants — microwave. As chefs, you do not give as much credence to the importance of the microwave, but you can use the microwave for a lot of things. I love it. Contestants have used it to throw an entire button of squash in it, or a kombucha squash, and what would take hours [they do] in minutes. That is one of the biggest things that I've learned.